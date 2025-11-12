Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
These Italian pasta brands could double in price or disappear under tariff proposal

Among the 13 companies included in the proposal are popular brands such as Barilla, Garofalo, La Molisana and Rummo.
Abdul Razak Latif/Shutterstock.com
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - DECEMBER 26, 2023: Variety of pasta, spaghetti, fusilli, macaroni on the shelf in a grocery store.
Your favorite Italian pasta could get a lot pricier next year. A proposal published by the U.S. Commerce Department would spike tariffs on 13 imported pasta brands as high as 107%.

If the proposal is implemented and the companies pass the tariff costs on to the consumers, that means retail prices could more than double starting in January — or the brands may stop exporting to the U.S. altogether.

Among the 13 companies included in the proposal are popular brands such as Barilla, Garofalo, La Molisana and Rummo.

The Commerce Department claims pasta companies were selling their products below U.S. market prices, and its proposal would add a 92% "antidumping duty" on imports. Combined with the existing 15% tariff on European Union imports, the total would reach 107%.

The probe into pasta prices began under the Biden administration.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

