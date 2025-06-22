Trump hints at possibility of regime change in Iran, sending mixed messaging from administration

In new comments on Sunday, President Trump suggested the possibility of regime change in Iran — a step that U.S. officials had said the U.S. had no interest in, as recently as Sunday morning.

"It’s not politically correct to use the term, “Regime Change,” but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn’t there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" the president wrote on social media.

He did not give further details or address how the U.S. would be involved in such an effort.

Those comments differ from statements by other officials in the administration in the aftermath of the bombings.

Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday the U.S. intended to keep its involvement in Iran limited.

"We don't want a regime change," Vance said. "We do not want to protract this... We want to end the nuclear program, and then we want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here."

“This mission was not and has not been about regime change,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a briefing on the U.S. bombings on Sunday.

The comments come as the U.S. assesses the effects of an unprecedented strike against nuclear development sites in Iran over the weekend.

In Sunday's briefing, Secretary Hegseth said an array of U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, fighter jets, refueling tankers, decoys and precision guided missiles were used to successfully carry out the overnight strikes on Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites.

"Initial battle damage assessments indicate all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," said Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in the press conference.

In an address to the nation on Saturday, the president said Iran must make peace or face further attacks.

"There will be either peace, or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days," President Trump said in the address. "Remember, there are many targets left."

President Trump and also warned Iran away from retaliating against the U.S., writing on social media after the strikes "ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT."