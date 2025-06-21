Trump warns Iran against retaliating after US struck 3 of its nuclear facilities

President Donald Trump said Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities were "totally obliterated" after the U.S. struck three of the country's nuclear sites on Saturday.

"I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success," President Trump said in a brief address to the nation Saturday night.

He followed up the address with a post on Truth Social that warned Iran against retaliating.

"ANY RETALIATION BY IRAN AGAINST THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL BE MET WITH FORCE FAR GREATER THAN WHAT WAS WITNESSED TONIGHT," he posted.

Several hours before addressing the nation, the president revealed on social media that the U.S. had officially joined Israel's campaign to make sure Iran is not capable of producing a nuclear weapon. He said the attacks targeted Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan nuclear sites.

While the U.S. has not released an official damage assessment, President Trump posted a screenshot from Open Source Intel, a site that monitors publicly available intelligence, claiming that "Fordow is now gone."

Wood, Stephen/AP This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Fordo enrichment facility in Iran on Jan. 24, 2025.

To destroy Fordow, experts said the U.S. would have needed to utilize its B-2 bombers, which can drop a bunker-busting bomb that can reach targets underground. The B-2 bombers, which are based in Missouri, reportedly took off Friday night and flew over the Pacific on Saturday.

"There's no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight, not even close," President Trump said in his address to the nation. "There's never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago."

The president also congratulated the "American warriors" who carried out the mission and called for peace.

"Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace," he said. "If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40 years, Iran has been saying, 'Death to America, Death to Israel.'"

He added, "There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left."

Iran confirmed the nuclear sites were hit, but did not elaborate on the extent of the damage. However, the country's foreign minister had warned that American involvement could prove “very, very dangerous for everyone.”

The strikes mark a significant escalation in the conflict that started on June 13, with Israel taking out Iranian military leaders and scientists.

President Trump said he worked with Israel in carrying out the strikes, which he says have gone a long way to "erasing" Iran's nuclear threat.

The international community has long been concerned about Iran’s nuclear ambitions. While Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is for civilian energy use, critics worry it could lead to the development of a nuclear weapon.

In 2015, Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment and allow inspections in exchange for relief from international sanctions. But after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal in 2018, Iran began enriching uranium at higher levels and scaled back access for inspectors.

President Trump and Israel have called for Iran to stop enrichment completely, arguing it's a security threat to the region.

Reaction to U.S. strikes on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked President Trump for carrying out the strikes, saying it was an example of "peace through strength."

"History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime the world's most dangerous weapons," he said.

In the U.S., top Republicans also praised President Trump for the move.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said the operation should “serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says.”

He added, “The president gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune also expressed support for President Trump’s decision.

“The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace. The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped,” Thune said.

However, at least one Republican did not back the move. Rep. Thomas Massie said the action was “not constitutional.” He introduced a bipartisan War Powers Resolution last week aimed at prohibiting President Trump from authorizing military strikes on Iran without congressional approval, arguing that only Congress has the power to declare war.