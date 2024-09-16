Trump: Law enforcement was 'absolutely outstanding' responding to gunman

Former President Donald Trump praised law enforcement officials for their response to an armed man outside of Trump International Golf Club.

Officials arrested Ryan Wesley Routh, who allegedly pointed a rifle toward the golf club while Trump was golfing on Sunday. Federal officials on Sunday called the incident an "apparent assassination attempt."

Sunday evening, Trump responded to the incident on his social media platforms.

"I would like to thank everyone for your concern and well wishes - It was certainly an interesting day!" Trump wrote. "Most importantly, I want to thank the U.S. Secret Service, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and his Office of brave and dedicated Patriots, and, all of Law Enforcement, for the incredible job done today at Trump International in keeping me, as the 45th President of the United States, and the Republican Nominee in the upcoming Presidential Election, SAFE. THE JOB DONE WAS ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING. I AM VERY PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!"

The incident was the second known assassination attempt on Trump in recent months. In July, a gunman wounded Trump in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service snipers seconds later.

The Secret Service took a lot of criticism for its preparations for the June rally. The department director, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned following intense questioning from lawmakers about the June incident.

In the time since, the Secret Service has instituted numerous changes to security protocols, including placing Trump behind protective glass during rallies.