Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion after no winner

The Powerball jackpot keeps growing bigger and bigger after 34 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.

The jackpot is now at $1.55 billion, which is the third largest in Powerball history and the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the U.S. lottery.

No ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing, but 12 lucky winners still got $1 million or more. Ten tickets won $1 million after matching five white balls, and two tickets that matched those five numbers won $2 million with the Power Play feature.

Should a player win the jackpot in Monday night’s drawing, they will have a choice between an annuitized prize worth $1.55 billion, or a lump sum amount — which has a cash value of about $679.8 million. The annuitized prize offers an immediate payment and 29 annual payments that will grow by 5% each year.

This marks the first time in Powerball history where back-to-back jackpot cycles produced billion-dollar top prize amounts. The last jackpot winner was a ticketholder in California who took home a grand prize worth $1.08 billion.

Powerball tickets are $2 to play. Drawings happen ever Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. ET.

