Reflecting on COVID-19 in Michigan 2 years later

(WXYZ) — Thursday marks the two-year anniversary since the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

Joining us on 7 UpFront is Elizabeth Hertel, the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Hertel discussed how the state has navigated through the pandemic, where we are now and what lies ahead.

"We do see all of our key indicators declining, which makes me very happy to watch that going into spring. As we move into nicer weather, of course, we anticipate that those will remain stable or low as people are able to be outside more, we're not in enclosed spaces. That's what we're anticipating seeing over the summer," Hertel said. "Of course, we do keep an eye on these variants to make sure we aren't going to have any surprises or new coming along. But I'm very optimistic going into these warmer months."

