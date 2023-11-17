Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, is now receiving hospice care at her home in Georgia, a statement from her grandson said.

"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," Jason Carter said in the statement.

It was revealed earlier this year that the former first lady is living with dementia.

Rosalynn Carter's diagnosis is just the latest health battle for the aging couple. Jimmy Carter has been receiving end-of-life care at their home since February.

The couple has been in the public eye for decades. Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976. Rosalynn Carter was an active first lady. She attended cabinet meetings and frequently represented her husband at ceremonial events.

After leaving the White House in 1981, the couple returned to Georgia. They would go on to become some of the most notable philanthropists in the world. They founded The Carter Center, which is committed to protecting human rights around the world.

Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter made their last public appearance in September. They attended the Plains Peanut Festival ahead of Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday on Oct. 1

SEE MORE: Tributes pour in on former President Jimmy Carter's 99th birthday

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com