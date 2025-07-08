3 dead as flash flooding hits mountain village in New Mexico

Flash flooding threatened homes and lives in Lincoln County, New Mexico, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday, after the Rio Ruidoso began to surge over its banks.

Images shared by the National Weather Service showed the river flooding, where water rose over the banks of the Rio Ruidoso in the course of an hour's time.

The Village of Ruidoso confirmed that three people died in Tuesday's flooding. The fatalities include a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a man in his 40s.

"Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy," said Mayor Lynn Crawford. "The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together."

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency on Tuesday afternoon. A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until 7:15 p.m. local time.

The agency warned people to stay away from the flooding river and seek higher ground.

Bulletins from the National Weather Service declared a flash flood event in multiple communities in Lincoln County on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple rescues were underway and the water was reportedly deep enough to wash vehicles away, cause structures in the area to move and trap people in their homes.

The National Weather Service placed the region under a flood watch on Tuesday morning, and on Monday evening had warned of severe thunderstorms in the area. The rain was forecast to fall on burn scars from 2024 wildfires and potentially trigger debris flows, because soil burned in wildfires absorbs less water.