Discord to roll out “teen-by-default” settings, require age verification

Discord users will soon see a major change aimed at protecting younger users.

The messaging platform is moving to a “teen-by-default” setting for all accounts. Under the change, which begins in March, users who want to access certain content will be required to verify their age.

"We design our products with teen safety principles at the core and will continue working with safety experts, policymakers, and Discord users to support meaningful, long term wellbeing for teens on the platform,” said Savannah Badalich, the head of Product Policy at Discord.

Discord said users will be able to verify their age either through facial recognition or by submitting identification. The company said video selfies used for age verification do not leave a user’s device, and that identity documents are deleted shortly after age verification is completed.

Users can also appeal their assigned age group or retry the process from the “My Account” settings if they believe it’s incorrect.

Discord has grown into one of the world’s most popular communication platforms, with a reported more than 200 million users. The app allows users to interact in online communities known as servers, which are organized around shared interests.

