Astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary launch to ISS for first time in 40 years

In a monumental achievement, India, Poland, and Hungary have sent their first astronauts to space in over 40 years.

The astronauts, aboard a private SpaceX flight, are making their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on a Falcon 9 reusable rocket. It marks Axiom's fourth chartered space station flight in three years, as NASA pushes to open space travel to private businesses.

Joining the crew is Peggy Whitson, known as America's most experienced astronaut. Indian Air Force pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Hungarian mechanical engineer Tibor Kapu, and Polish radiation expert Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski were also aboard the flight.

Terry Renna/AP SpaceX Falcon 9 crew, Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Space Research Organization, from left, Tibor Kapu of Hungary, commander Peggy Whitson, and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, pose for a selfie.

The launch took place from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida after a two-week delay caused by concerns over a leak at the space station. In addition to the dozens of experiments they will conduct during the two-week mission, each astronaut also brought along a piece of home, with food items reflecting their cultural heritage.

Among the delicacies are savory Indian curry, spicy Hungarian paprika paste, and freeze-dried Polish pierogi. These treats not only nourish the astronauts but also celebrate their rich culinary traditions.

