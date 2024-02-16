Scripps News Reports: The Story of Black Women in America

During Black History Month, Scripps News Investigates highlights the struggles and celebrates the success of Black women in America. It's a story spanning generations, in which broken barriers became new inspirations and a legacy to honor into the future.

This episode features interviews with Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black White House Press Secretary; Megan Piphus, the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street"; Latosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter; and Kimberlé Crenshaw, a leading scholar on racism in America.

