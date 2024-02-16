Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Scripps News Reports: The Story of Black Women in America

Scripps News interviews Black women who are breaking barriers in America — from "Sesame Street" to the White House.
Scripps News Reports: The Story of Black Women in America
Scripps News
Scripps News Reports: The Story of Black Women in America
Posted at 9:30 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 19:17:19-05

During Black History Month, Scripps News Investigates highlights the struggles and celebrates the success of Black women in America. It's a story spanning generations, in which broken barriers became new inspirations and a legacy to honor into the future. 

This episode features interviews with Karine Jean-Pierre, the first Black White House Press Secretary; Megan Piphus, the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street"; Latosha Brown, the co-founder of Black Voters Matter; and Kimberlé Crenshaw, a leading scholar on racism in America.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2024
Scripps News

Scripps News Aside Promo Image