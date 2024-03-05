See the new DreamWorks Land attractions opening at Universal Studios

Universal Orlando Resort just dropped all the details about the whimsical new realms coming to DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida this summer 2024. The new family-friendly land, which takes the place of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, will feature three themed areas, inspired by the films “Shrek,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

Guests can visit Shrek’s Swamp, play in the Panda Village, and even take a ride on a Trollercoaster. From new character experiences and play areas to themed snacks and entertainment, here’s what’s coming to DreamWorks Land this summer.

Stomp Around Shrek’s Swamp

Shrek’s 35-foot-tall cottage will be one of the land’s focal icons. Outside the cottage, at Shrek’s Swamp Meet, guests can meet Shrek, Princess Fiona and Donkey.

Nearby, Shrek’s Swamp for Little Ogres is a kids splash and play area with slides, water features and (hold your nose) Shrek’s outhouse. Drown out the outhouse “ews” with swamp songs at King Harold’s Swamp Symphony, where stomping on lily pads unleashes a litany of frog ribbits.

“Puss in Boots” fans will want to visit Mama Luna Feline Fiesta. Inspired by “Puss in Boots 2: The Last Wish,” Mama Luna’s retirement home for cats is filled with interactive on-screen kitties that can be engaged via buttons, bells, levers and maracas.

We’re not sure if they’ll serve onions, but new food stop Swamp Snacks will be serving Shrek-inspired snacks like a Shrekzel, Far Far A Waffle and Frozen Ogre.

Get Happy at Trolls Village

“Fantastamazing” energy flows all around Trolls Village, where a central fountain stars Poppy and Branch. But the main event here is definitely the Trolls Trollercoaster. A retheme of Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Trolls Trollercoaster is a family-friendly junior coaster that takes guests on a ride on the “Caterbus,” ââjoining Trolls Poppy, Viva, Tiny Diamond and twins Satin and Chenille in a race to escape evil (but not-too-scary) spiders.

Nearby, a 20-foot mushroom provides welcome shade over Poppy’s Playground, a kids play area for bouncing and climbing among colorful flowers and bugs.

For a chilled-out snack time, Trolls Treats serves frozen treats inspired by Poppy and Branch at a kiosk modeled after Poppy’s Boombox from “Trolls Band Together.” If these are half as good as the popsicles served at nearby Freeze Ray Pops, which opened in the park’s new Minion Land last summer, we’re definitely in for a treat.

Of course, there has to be a gift shop. In DreamWorks Land, it’s High Five Hideaway, headed up by Cloud Guy and selling DreamWorks merchandise inspired by all of the films represented in the land, and more.

Talk and Train With Po in Panda Village

Panda Village, the ancestral home of Po and fellow pandas from “Kung Fu Panda,” is the third main area within DreamWorks Land. There’s wet and dry fun on tap in interactive play area Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp. You might get wet tackling panda laundry with the help of water cannons, dump buckets and giant fans. Those not in the mood to make a splash can look out for troublemaking baby pandas, bang the interactive gong, and check out the giant merry-go-round noodle bowls from Mr. Ping’s Noodle Shop.

Screen-based interactive meet-and-greet “Po Live!” lets guests talk to Po on a digital screen. Po will interact with guests while showcasing his multitasking prowess as he demonstrates kung fu moves, while babysitting cousin Ling Ling, and whipping up stir fry.

More DreamWorks Entertainment and Character Experiences

A new DreamWorks Theater will host the DreamWorks Imagination Celebration, a multisensory performance that will include music and dance and channel the realms of popular DreamWorks characters.

An additional DreamWorks character zone will also provide a place for guests to meet more DreamWorks characters, including Gabby from “Gabby’s Dollhouse.”

Massive Updates on the Horizon at Universal Orlando Resort

DreamWorks Land is the next major debut on the horizon at Universal Orlando Resort, which continues to introduce huge updates to the resort and its theme parks. In December of 2022, a new escape room experience, “Great Movie Escape,” debuted at Universal CityWalk. Last summer, a new Minion Land opened at Universal Studios Florida, introducing a new attraction, character experiences, merchandise and inventive new dining options.

But the biggest development on the horizon is Universal Epic Universe, a massive new theme park Universal has called its “most ambitious theme park yet.” The new park, set to open in 2025, will include five different worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Three new hotels will also be opening in conjunction with the new park, bringing more than 50 new attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences to the Universal Orlando Resort.

