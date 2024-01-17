See this rare white Gentoo penguin discovered in Antarctica

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This week, scientists are intrigued by the discovery of a nearly white penguin that was discovered in Chilean Antarctica.

The penguin, which is a female, is part of a colony of Gentoo penguins — who usually have black heads, white spots around their eyes, and bright red or orange bills. But this one’s head is a very light gray color, its bill is a pale pink, and most of its body is white.

She was discovered by researchers who study the Gentoos at the González Videla Antarctic base.

In this TikTok video for the BBC, Chilean Army cook and photographer Hugo Alejandro Harros Guerra explained that there are 14 people who live in the middle of this colony of hundreds of penguins. “Every day Antarctica and this beautiful place surprise us with something different,” he says. The video, shot by Guerra and used by the BBC on their TikTok account, gives you an idea of what the other penguins in this colony look like, and how this one stands out:

The penguin’s unusual coloring is due to a genetic mutation called leucism. It’s similar to albinism, a condition that impacts melanin production. But with leucism, the effects are only partial, so the animal has some coloring. A similar genetic mutation has popped up in alligators, whales, giraffes, bison and other species.

But leucism is rare among penguins.

“Being an animal that has a mostly white body, it can make it easier for a predator to hunt it,” veterinarian Diego Penaloza explained to Reuters. “Because in addition to being recessive genes that are rarely seen, they are also animals that are very exposed — in the case of penguins — to being eaten more easily by a predator.”

While Gentoos are among the largest penguin species physically, they are among the least numerous, with only about 300,000 breeding pairs.

