Solar eclipse sparks waves of excitement across North America

The total solar eclipse that streaked across the middle of the U.S. will be hard to forget.

Millions of Americans suited up with safety glasses and camped out on lawn chairs to keep their eyes on the skies as the rare celestial event prompted watch parties throughout 13 states in the path of totality.

Even those who weren’t lucky enough to see the full spectacle got at least a partial glimpse of a phenomenon that won’t be seen again until 2044.

As the moon eclipsed the sun, its shadow cast twilight-like darkness over parts of North America. The first city to experience the glorious spectacle was Mexico’s beach city of Mazatlan on the country's Pacific coast at around 2:05 p.m. ET.

While Mexico absorbed the fleeting minutes of darkness, Texas began to see totality take shape. Twenty minutes later, the total solar eclipse made its way across the U.S. border into the Lone Star State.

Scripps News Correspondent John Mone was live at a viewing event in Kerrville, Texas — approximately 65 miles northwest of San Antonio — where the crowd erupted into cheers as the eclipse’s darkness drenched the town around 2:33 p.m ET.

Before the eclipse began, there were concerns about cloud cover in the area preventing a good view, but it seemed as though Mother Nature cleared just enough to let outer space have center stage.

“This is wild,” Mone said. “Incredible. Absolutely incredible.”

Those same anecdotes and cheers rose in waves as the totality of the solar eclipse moved over Texas into Arkansas before being followed by moments of speechlessness as viewers took in the awe of the moment.

Excitement brewed at a special ticketed event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, one of the most popular cities for tourists who ventured towards the path of totality.

The bleachers of the speedway were filled with spectators who were there to see the moon race over the sun at around 3:10 p.m. ET.

Another unique viewing event was held in the lesser-known city of Sandusky, Ohio on the shores of Lake Erie. Enthusiasts bought tickets to Cedar Point amusement park ranging from general admission to VIP to get a closer view of the eclipse from the park’s rides.

Even though Washington, D.C. did not get a view of total darkness from the eclipse, it didn't stop spectators from covering the grounds of the National Mall to catch a fleeting glimpse.

The eclipse continued its journey to Buffalo, New York, where it turned day into night over Niagara Falls.

The totality of the eclipse moved over the northernmost tips of Vermont and New Hampshire before its last stop in Houlton, Maine around 3:38 p.m. ET.

It continued over Canada before leaving North America just before 4 p.m. ET.

