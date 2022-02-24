Speaking with Head of Design for Stellantis Ralph Gilles

(WXYZ) — In tonight's 7 UpFront we're continuing our celebration of Black History Month with another discussion highlighting a trailblazer in the African American community.

Joining us to tell us his story is a man who has played a major role in the success of Stellantix, their Head of Design Ralph Gilles.

"It's surreal, honestly. I never take any day for granted. I'm grateful over the years we've built an amazing team and we're actually friends. It never actually feels like we're going to work," Gilles says. "I like to say I grew up in the ugly 70s. The cars weren't so good-looking in the 70s. And then I started to sketch and try and improve them. I didn't know there was a job as a car designer. I just thought, you know, engineers make cars, but it's actually an artistic thing. Then I found my way to CCS, College of Creative Studies. Talk about another journey, that was just a beginning of a new round of friendships, but also surrounded by incredible talent from fine artists, designers of all kinds of things from products to movie spaceships."