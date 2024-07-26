10 years ago, we got our first look at Little Caesars Arena. Here's what people said at the time

(WXYZ) — In July 2014, we got our first look at what would eventually become Little Caesars Arena. Olympia Development of Michigan announced the plans and showed the rendering on July 20, 2014.

Back in 2014, the plan was for development of the arena and surrounding buildings to be constructed at the same time.

We decided to look back at the comments and highlight what some people said.

Linda Gilbert: "Beautiful...I love it...now if we can just get the Pistons back downtown with our other teams.....ijs"

Patty Pea: "To me, this means more than just hockey. It also means more concerts downtown!"

Brandon Jones: "I'm totally cool with it as long as NO public money finances it."

Chris Fry: "Now just need the Pistons to move back to The D. Where they belong."

Carol Ward Girard: "Detroit will benefit from it. Every new job will produce city taxes for them plus taxes from any new venue opened, etc. Let's re energize the city!"

Tim Comstock: "Looks better than that barn looking idea they had, but I still don't think they have a final idea of what it will look like."

Alicia Salk: "What a shame to block the actual stadium in like that. All you would see from Woodward is a bunch of apartment buildings? It lacks the curb-side wow effect that Comerica Park has. Open up one side and give us the grand view! Put up giant hockey sticks to draw us in, instead of closing it in like that!"

