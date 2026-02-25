15 Olympic women's hockey players coming to Detroit for 2nd PWHL game, including Canada's captain

(WXYZ) — When the Professional Women's Hockey League returns to Detroit at the end of March, 15 Olympians will be taking the ice.

The PWHL Takeover Tour had two games in Detroit this season after an incredibly successful first two games in 2024 and 2025. In January, the Vancouver Goldeneyes beat the Boston Fleet 4-3.

Now, the Montreal Victoire will take on the New York Sirens at 1 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. Between the two teams, there will be 15 Olympians on the ice, including players from gold medal-winning Team USA, silver medalists Team Canada and bronze medalists Team Switzerland.

Team Canada has the most players who will be competing. on the ice in Detroit. In all, eight players from Team Canada will be competing, including Captain Marie-Philip Poulin. Team Czechia and Team Sweden will each have two players, while Teams USA, Germany and Sweden have one player each.

Tickets are on sale for the game through the PWHL website.

Check out the list of players below

Monreal Victoire



Marie-Philip Poulin - Team Canada

Laura Stacey - Team Canada

Erin Ambrose - Team Canada

Kati Tabin - Team Canada

Ann-Renée Desbiens - Team Canada

Hayley Scamurra - Team USA

Natálie Mlýnkova - Team Czechia

Sandra Arbstreiter - Team Germany

Lina Liungblom - Team Sweden

New York Sirens

