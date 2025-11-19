2 Michigan golf courses make list of Top 100 Golf Courses in the World

(WXYZ) — Two Michigan golf courses are ranked among the latest edition of GOLF.com's Top 100 Courses in the World.

The website released the list on Wednesday morning, and panelists for the website and magazine were given a ballot that consisted of 531 courses globally.

According to GOLF.com, there are 126 panelists from 16 nations, and "He or she was given several months to complete it. Beside the list of courses were 11 “buckets,” or groupings. If our panelists considered a course to be among the top three in the world, they ticked that first column. If they believed the course to be among Nos. 4-10 in the world, they checked the next column, followed by 11-25, 26-50, and so on out to 250+ and even a column for remove."

In all, two courses from Michigan made the list, and one course just across the border in Ohio. They were:

No. 31 - Crystal Downs in Frankfort

No. 36 - Oakland Hills South in Bloomfield Hills

No. 67 - Inverness Club in Toledo

Crystal Downs increased three spots while Oakland Hills South dropped nine, according to GOLF.com. Inverness dropped six spots.

Oakland Hills is set to host several future USGA championships, including the 2029 U.S. Women's Amateur, the 2031 and 2042 U.S. Women's Open and the 2034 and 2051 U.S. Open.

Inverness will also hold future USGA championships, including the 2027 U.S. Women's Open and 2029 U.S. Amateur. It also hosted the 2021 Solheim Cup.

The top 25 courses in the world, according to GOLF.com, are:

