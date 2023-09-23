2023 Week 5: Chippewa Valley beats Dakota in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — Chippewa Valley beat Macomb Dakota 28-21 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week, the Big Reds' first win over the Cougars since 2019.

"The kids believed (and) we knew we were a good football team," said Chippewa Valley head coach Scott Merchant. "We had two really tough losses to good teams."

"It's a blessing. This is what high school football's all about. Big time atmosphere, (Dakota's) got a great program, and any time you can beat them it's a major, major accomplishment."

The loss was Dakota's first in the regular season since September 24, 2021.

UP NEXT:

Chippewa Valley (3-2) visits Sterling Heights Stevenson next Friday

Macomb Dakota (4-1) hosts Romeo next Friday