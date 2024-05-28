2024 Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

The 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit this weekend, with three series racing in the city.

The NTT INDYCAR Series, INDY NXT and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race on the streets of Detroit.

Here's everything you need to know about the Detroit Grand Prix

How to get tickets

There are several options for fans to check out the Detroit Grand Prix all weekend long. Comerica Bank Free Prix Friday returns on May 31 with free gate admission. There will also be free seating in grandstands 1 & 9, but paddock access will not be available.

Hear what fans can expect from Grand Prix President Michael Montri below

There are seven grandstands with reserved seat options for either one day or a multi-day ticket.

Another option for fans is to check out three general admission rooftop viewing areas.

There will also be free viewing platforms located along Jefferson Ave. and on Atwater St. to watch the race, and entry into Hart Plaza and the Woodward Ave. area will be free to the public.

Road closures in Downtown Detroit

The Grand Prix will also require road closures throughout Downtown Detroit that start in the days leading up to the race weekend.

Road closures taking place Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, June 5



Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza

Bates from Jefferson to Atwater

EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard

WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.

Woodward from State to Jefferson

Cadillac Square west of Bates

Campus Martius

Road closures taking place Wednesday, May 29 through Monday, June 3



Renaissance Drive West

Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine

Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater

Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater

Watch more details about the road closures below

Fans are encouraged to take the QLine, Detroit People Mover or walk through other areas of Downtown Detroit to avoid the closures.

What's the track like?

This year's track is the same as last year's, coming in at 1.7 miles and nine turns.

Schedule of events

You can check out the Detroit Grand Prix's website for a full list of events throughout the weekend. Here are the big events

Friday, May 31



IndyCar Practice - 1:50 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.

IMSA Qualifying - GTD Pro - 4:40 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

IMSA Qualifying - GTP - 5:05 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

Saturday, June 1



Indy NXT qualifying - 11:20 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

IndyCar Qualifying - 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

IMSA race - 3:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Sunday, June 2



Indy NXT race - 10:30 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

IndyCar race - 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Allowable and prohibited Items

Guests will be screened before entering the venue with a walk-through detector and hand-held wand devices

Prohibited items include:



Weapons of any kind

Unmanned aerial devices

Rollerblades, hoverboards, skateboards, bicycles

Glass bottles or open containers

Alcoholic beverages

Drugs

Video recording devices, camera stands, tripods

Large buggy strollers and hard-sided wagons

Chairs of any type

Flags, banners, flagpoles

Samples, stickers, or flyers

Golf carts or scooters (except mobility aid devices)

Animals

Allowable items include:

Cameras, binoculars, scanners

Coolers and bags measuring 12"x12"x12" or less

Seat cushions 18" or less

Umbrellas, umbrella strollers, collapsible canvas wagons

Entertainment

On Saturday after the IMSA race, the Grand Prix will host a free live concert with acts on the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage near Campus Martius Park.

JVNA, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform at 6:15 p.m. Then, EDM artist ILLENIUM will perform at 8 p.m.