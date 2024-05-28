2024 Detroit Grand Prix: Everything you need to know

The 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit this weekend, with three series racing in the city.
The NTT INDYCAR Series, INDY NXT and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race on the streets of Detroit.
Here's everything you need to know about the Detroit Grand Prix
How to get tickets
There are several options for fans to check out the Detroit Grand Prix all weekend long. Comerica Bank Free Prix Friday returns on May 31 with free gate admission. There will also be free seating in grandstands 1 & 9, but paddock access will not be available.
There are seven grandstands with reserved seat options for either one day or a multi-day ticket.
Another option for fans is to check out three general admission rooftop viewing areas.
There will also be free viewing platforms located along Jefferson Ave. and on Atwater St. to watch the race, and entry into Hart Plaza and the Woodward Ave. area will be free to the public.
Road closures in Downtown Detroit
The Grand Prix will also require road closures throughout Downtown Detroit that start in the days leading up to the race weekend.
Road closures taking place Tuesday, May 28 through Thursday, June 5
- Atwater from Riopelle to Hart Plaza
- Bates from Jefferson to Atwater
- EB Jefferson from M-10 to Rivard
- WB Jefferson from Rivard to Washington Blvd.
- Woodward from State to Jefferson
- Cadillac Square west of Bates
- Campus Martius
Road closures taking place Wednesday, May 29 through Monday, June 3
- Renaissance Drive West
- Franklin between Rivard and St. Antoine
- Rivard between Jefferson and Atwater
- Antoine between Jefferson and Atwater
Fans are encouraged to take the QLine, Detroit People Mover or walk through other areas of Downtown Detroit to avoid the closures.
What's the track like?
This year's track is the same as last year's, coming in at 1.7 miles and nine turns.
Schedule of events
You can check out the Detroit Grand Prix's website for a full list of events throughout the weekend. Here are the big events
Friday, May 31
- IndyCar Practice - 1:50 p.m. to 2:35 p.m.
- IMSA Qualifying - GTD Pro - 4:40 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.
- IMSA Qualifying - GTP - 5:05 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
- Indy NXT qualifying - 11:20 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
- IndyCar Qualifying - 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- IMSA race - 3:10 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.
Sunday, June 2
- Indy NXT race - 10:30 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.
- IndyCar race - 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Allowable and prohibited Items
Guests will be screened before entering the venue with a walk-through detector and hand-held wand devices
Prohibited items include:
- Weapons of any kind
- Unmanned aerial devices
- Rollerblades, hoverboards, skateboards, bicycles
- Glass bottles or open containers
- Alcoholic beverages
- Drugs
- Video recording devices, camera stands, tripods
- Large buggy strollers and hard-sided wagons
- Chairs of any type
- Flags, banners, flagpoles
- Samples, stickers, or flyers
- Golf carts or scooters (except mobility aid devices)
- Animals
Allowable items include:
- Cameras, binoculars, scanners
- Coolers and bags measuring 12"x12"x12" or less
- Seat cushions 18" or less
- Umbrellas, umbrella strollers, collapsible canvas wagons
Entertainment
On Saturday after the IMSA race, the Grand Prix will host a free live concert with acts on the Cadillac Square Entertainment Stage near Campus Martius Park.
JVNA, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, will perform at 6:15 p.m. Then, EDM artist ILLENIUM will perform at 8 p.m.