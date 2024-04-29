2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets go on sale May 6

(WXYZ) — Just in time for Mother's Day and Father's Day, tickets for the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic go on sale starting May 6.

The annual PGA Tour event returns to Detroit Golf Club June 25-30, with the actual tournament rounds taking place June 27-30.

Last year's event featured an incredible win from fan favorite Rickie Fowler, who beat Colin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff on the 18th hole.

Hear from Fowler after the win below