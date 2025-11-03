2025 Michigan high school football playoffs: District finals schedule

The 2025 Michigan high school football playoffs continue this week, with teams competing in the district finals.

The District semifinals took place last Friday and Saturday. Now teams will compete to move on to regionals, then the semifinals and the state championships at Ford Field on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

You can see the schedule for the district finals below by division.

Division 1



Rockford at Hudsonville

East Kentwood at Howell

Brighton at Detroit Catholic Central

Grand Blanc at Clarkston

Brownstown Woodhaven at Saline

Dearborn Fordson at Detroit Cass Tech

Stoney Creek at Rochester Adams

Macomb Dakota at Romeo

Division 2



Traverse City Central at Muskegon

Byron Center at Portage Central

East Lansing at Midland Dow

Brother Rice at Orchard Lake St. Mary's

Dexter at South Lyon

Temperance Bedford at Gibraltar Carlson

Warren Cousino at Birmingham Groves

St. Clair Shores Lakeview at Grosse Pointe South

Division 3



Gaylord at Mount Pleasant

Coopersville at East Grand Rapids

Zeeland West at St. Joseph

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg at Lowell

Linden at DeWitt

Fenton at Adrian

Trenton at Detroit Martin Luther King

Warren De La Salle at Port Huron

Division 4



Big Rapids at Escanaba

Spring Lake at Hudsonville Unity Christian

Grand Rapids Christian at Portland

Three Rivers at Vicksburg

Haslett at Williamston

Chelsea at Goodrich

Madison Heights Lamphere at Dearborn Divine Child

Harper Woods Chandler Park at Harper Woods

Division 5



Kingsford at Ogemaw Heights

Whitehall at Saginaw Swan Valley

Grand Rapids West Catholic at Grand Rapids Catholic Central

Berrien Springs at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

Michigan Center at Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard

Monroe Jefferson at Romulus Summit Academy North

Detroit Denby at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

Richmond at Frankenmuth

Division 6



Traverse City St. Francis at Kingsley

Montague at Reed City

Kent City at Belding

Durand at Montrose

Napoleon at Jackson Lumen Christi

Ida at Ecorse

Warren Michigan Collegiate at Detroit Edison

Marine City at Almont

Division 7



McBain at Menominee

Shelby at Harrison

North Muskegon at Pewamo-Westphalia

Ithaca at Elkton-Pigegon-Bay Port Laker

Lawton at Schoolcraft

Bronson at Hanover-Horton

Clinton at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest at Millington

Division 8



Iron Mountain at Bark River-Harris

East Jordan at Maple City Glen Lake

Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central at Beal City

Unionville-Sebewaing at Harbor Beach

White Pigeon at Hudson

New Lothrop at Springport

Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Madison Heights Madison

Riverview Gabriel Richard at Allen Park Cabrini

8-Player Division 1 Regional Finals



Pickford at Norway

Merrill at Blanchard Montabella

Climax-Scotts at Martin

Capac at Kingston

8-Player Division 2 Regional Finals

