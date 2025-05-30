2nd straight 'Shoresy Fall Classic' coming to Detroit in November

(WXYZ) — The Shoresy Fall Classic is returning to Detroit for a second straight year as the cast of the hit show take on the Detroit Red Wings alumni.

Presented by Puppers Golden Lager and New Metric Media, the Shoresy Fall Classic will bring the characters from the Crave & Hulu series to five different cities in the U.S., including Detroit.

Watch below: Video from the 2024 Shoresy Fall Classic at Little Caesars Arena

The game will take place on Monday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.

Cast members for the fall classic include Jared Keeso (Shoresy), Terry Ryan (Hitch), Jonathan Diaby (JoDolo), Andrew Antsanen (Goody), Ryan McDonnell (Michaels), Jon Mirasty (Jim #1), Brandon Nolan (Jim #2), Jordan Nolan (Jim #3), Max Bouffard (JJ Frankie JJ), Jacob Smith (Fish), Keegan Long (Liam), Bourke Cazabon (Cory) and Frederick Roy (Delaney).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

Tickets for the game go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m.

Watch below: 'Shoresy' star Ryan McDonnell on 2024 game against Red Wings alumni: 'It's an absolute honor.'