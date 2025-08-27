Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 Detroit Red Wings games to air on Channel 7; here's when

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings get back in action for the 2025-26 season this October, and there will be five games airing on Channel 7.

As the team celebrates its centennial season, there will be 17 total games on national television – split between TNT, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and on Channel 7.

Four of the games on Channel 7 are at home.

Check out the full schedule for games on WXYZ below.

  • Jan. 3 - vs. Pittsburgh
  • Jan. 31 - vs. Colorado
  • March 21 - vs. Boston
  • March 28 - vs. Philadelphia
  • April 4 - at New York Rangers

The full national schedule below

NHL on TNT

  • Oct. 15 - vs. Florida
  • Oct. 22 - at Buffalo
  • Dec. 17 - vs. Utah
  • Dec. 23 - vs. Dallas
  • Jan. 13 - at Boston
  • Jan. 21 - at Toronto
  • April 5 - vs. Minnesota
  • April 15 - at Florida

ESPN

  • Jan. 22 - at Minnesota
  • March 8 - at New Jersey

ESPN+/Hulu

  • Jan. 29 - vs. Washington
  • April 9 - vs. Philadelphia
