5 Detroit Red Wings games to air on Channel 7; here's when

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings get back in action for the 2025-26 season this October, and there will be five games airing on Channel 7.
Red Wings unveil Centennial logo ahead of 100th celebration
As the team celebrates its centennial season, there will be 17 total games on national television – split between TNT, ESPN, ESPN+/Hulu and on Channel 7.
Four of the games on Channel 7 are at home.
Check out the full schedule for games on WXYZ below.
- Jan. 3 - vs. Pittsburgh
- Jan. 31 - vs. Colorado
- March 21 - vs. Boston
- March 28 - vs. Philadelphia
- April 4 - at New York Rangers
Red Wings retiring Sergei Fedorov's No. 91
The full national schedule below
NHL on TNT
- Oct. 15 - vs. Florida
- Oct. 22 - at Buffalo
- Dec. 17 - vs. Utah
- Dec. 23 - vs. Dallas
- Jan. 13 - at Boston
- Jan. 21 - at Toronto
- April 5 - vs. Minnesota
- April 15 - at Florida
ESPN
- Jan. 22 - at Minnesota
- March 8 - at New Jersey
ESPN+/Hulu
- Jan. 29 - vs. Washington
- April 9 - vs. Philadelphia