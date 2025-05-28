8 Michigan golf courses listed among 'America's 100 Greatest Public Courses'

(WXYZ) — Eight different golf courses in Michigan have been named to Golf Digest's latest list of America's 100 Greatest Public Courses.

The company released the list this week after releasing its list of the best 100 courses in America last week.

Below are the courses from Michigan.

No. 16 - Arcadia Bluffs

No. 37 - Forest Dunes Golf Club

No. 53 - Arcadia Bluffs South Course

No. 55 - Greywalls at Marquette Golf Club

No. 63 - The Loop: Black

No. 68 - The Loop: Red

No. 70 - Tullymore Golf Resort

No. 100 - Bay Harbor Links/Quarry

The top 10 great public courses in America, according to GolfDigest, are:

