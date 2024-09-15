Aidan Hutchinson finishes with career-high 4.5 sacks in loss against Buccaneers

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had a career game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Hutchinson finished with 4.5 sacks in the game, coming close to a Lions single-game record – which is 5.5 sacks.

Three were in the first quarter alone, followed by a fourth sack in the third quarter and a half-sack in the fourth quarter.

According to the Lions, Hutchinson has had nine sacks in his last four games, the most sacks a player has logged in any four-game span in team history.

His four sacks are also tied for the second-most sacks a Lions player has had in a single game.

The Lions said that since 1999, only three players have totaled at least five sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games of the season. Hutchinson, Chandler Jones in 2021 and Clay Matthews in 2010.