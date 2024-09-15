Watch Now
Sports

Aidan Hutchinson finishes with career-high 4.5 sacks in loss against Buccaneers

Aidan Hutchinson 2024 vs Buccaneers
Duane Burleson/AP
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates his sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Aidan Hutchinson 2024 vs Buccaneers
Posted

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had a career game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Hutchinson finished with 4.5 sacks in the game, coming close to a Lions single-game record – which is 5.5 sacks.

Three were in the first quarter alone, followed by a fourth sack in the third quarter and a half-sack in the fourth quarter.

According to the Lions, Hutchinson has had nine sacks in his last four games, the most sacks a player has logged in any four-game span in team history.

His four sacks are also tied for the second-most sacks a Lions player has had in a single game.

The Lions said that since 1999, only three players have totaled at least five sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games of the season. Hutchinson, Chandler Jones in 2021 and Clay Matthews in 2010.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit