Aidan Hutchinson: 'With every fiber of my body, I feel like it's the year'

Our Brad Galli caught up with Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Tuesday, talking about the tournament and what the future looks like for Detroit.

Speaking inside the merchandise tent at the tournament, where Hutchinson has his own line of gear, Brad asked Hutchinson what he says when people ask him, "is this the year?"

"I feel like it's the year. With every fiber of my body, I feel like it's the year. You know, honestly, from this year on, every year is the year, with the guys that we have. I hope that we're going to sustain this success for a long time," he said.

As we know, Detroit made it to the NFC Championship last season and won two playoff games, before giving up the lead in the second half to the San Francisco 49ers and just missing out on a Super Bowl.

Check out his interview below.