Al Fracassa, legendary coach and mentor to thousands: cherishing his impact and saluting his legacy

Paying tribute to our coach: Al Fracassa won his last game at Brother Rice, the 2013 state championship game. Coach went out a champion — but as he leaves this earth, he goes out as so much more.

The most selfless man. The most incredible coach. The most gifted mentor. Al Fracassa passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

The legendary Brother Rice football coach made his mark on thousands of us during his near-century on this earth.

He led our teams to state championships, taught us life lessons that extended well beyond the football field, and instilled an invaluable blend of toughness and kindness in his players and students — in a way only Coach Fracassa could.

Countless Warriors spent Sunday morning crying in their coffee, as the news made its way around the community. All of us undoubtedly send our thoughts, love, and prayers to Coach’s family, and offer our support to his loved ones.

It's our duty to take the lessons he taught us and help the next generation "do it better than you've ever done it before." And we'll live with his motto that "character is what you are when no one is watching." He was the best. And his legacy will last forever.