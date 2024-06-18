Albies hits go-ahead homer in 8th as Braves overcome strong start by Olson and beat Tigers

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth and the Atlanta Braves overcame a strong start by Detroit right-hander Reese Olson to beat the Tigers 2-1 on Monday night.

Albies hit his fifth homer of the season 407 feet, high into the right field seats, off right-hander Shelby Miller (4-5).

Atlanta right-hander Daysbel Hernández (1-0), who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, pitched a scoreless eighth. Joe Jiménez recorded the final three outs for his first save.

Olson threw six scoreless innings in a successful return to his home state, leaving with a 1-0 lead.

He allowed a combined 18 runs in an ugly string of three consecutive losses before returning to his more impressive early season form. Olson excelled against the Braves, his favorite team while growing up in Gainesville, Georgia, about one hour north of Atlanta. The right-hander matched his season high with eight strikeouts while allowing only four hits with no walks.

Olson gave his cheering section of about 50 friends and family members ample highlights while never allowing more than one baserunner in an inning.

The Braves pulled even against right-hander Will Vest in the seventh. Austin Riley led off the inning with his second double of the game. With two outs, Riley scored from third on a single to right field by Forrest Wall, also recalled from Gwinnett on Monday.

Atlanta left-hander Max Fried allowed one run on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Andy Ibáñez opened the sixth with a single to right field off Fried. Following Fried's walk to Mark Canha, Greene's single to right field drove in Ibáñez, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Trainer’s room

Braves: There had been plans to option RHP Hurston Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett before he reported having a sore arm following Sunday's 8-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Instead, the rookie was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Waldrep gave up six runs on five hits, including two homers with four walks in 3 1/3 innings of his second start in the majors. OF J.P. Martínez was optioned to Gwinnett.

Up next

Braves rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32) will make his fourth start against Tigers RHP Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43) on Tuesday night.

