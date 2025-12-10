Amazon Prime Video averages record 19.39 million viewers for Lions' victory over Cowboys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Detroit Lions' 44-30 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4 averaged 19.39 million viewers, making it the most-watched “Thursday Night Football” broadcast in Amazon Prime Video's four seasons streaming those games.

The previous mark for a Thursday game on the streaming service was 17.76 million earlier this season for the Washington Commanders-Green Bay Packers game on Sept. 11.

Last Thursday's game peaked at 22.18 million. It also was a 12% increase over last year's week-after-Thanksgiving game between the Lions and Packers, which averaged 17.29 million.

Prime Video is averaging 15.20 million viewers for “Thursday Night Football,” a 15% jump over last season's average of 13.20 million.

Prime Video's Black Friday game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles averaged 16.33 million.

Some of the increase can be attributed to a change in the way viewers are counted. Nielsen began using its Big Data + Panel methodology for all events on Sept. 1.

Earlier this year, Nielsen began measuring out-of-home viewers for all states but Hawaii and Alaska, along with including data from smart TVs along with cable and satellite set-top boxes.

Nielsen previously measured just the top 44 media markets, which covered 65% of the country.

