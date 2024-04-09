Amid Red Wings fight for the playoffs, here's how the NHL playoff tie-breakers work

The Detroit Red Wings are continuing to fight for a playoff spot with several other teams in the Eastern Conference with just a few games remaining.

As of Tuesday, April 9, the Red Wings are in the second Wild Card spot with 84 points, tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins but with one game in hand. Detroit has five games left, the Penguins have four, which is why Detroit has the second wild card spot.

Other teams fighting for a playoff spot include the Washington Capitals, who Detroit plays Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Islanders.

Detroit finishes out the season with game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens.

There's a chance that the second wild card spot could come down to a tie-breaker. If that happens, there are several tie-breaking procedures. The first is the fewer number of games played, but by the end of the season, that won't matter with all teams having played 82 games.

Next is the most games won in regulation, excluding games win over overtime or by shootout. That is represented in the NHL standings by the "RW" column.

The third tiebreaker is the most games won in regulation or overtime, excluding shootout, represented by "ROW" in the standings.

Then, it's the most games won by the club in any manner, total wins, represented by "W."

If all of those are tied, there are three other tiebreakers. They are:

