Watch Now
Sports

Andrew Chafin's $4.75 million, 1-year contract with Detroit Tigers is finalized

Andrew Chafin Tigers Guardians Baseball
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Ron Schwane/AP
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Andrew Chafin walks back to the dugout after being removed from the baseball game after giving up an RBI double to Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan during the eighth inning Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Andrew Chafin Tigers Guardians Baseball
Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 16:26:27-05

DETROIT (AP) — Left-hander Andrew Chafin's $4.75 million, one-year contract was finalized by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Chafin gets a $4.25 million next year, and the deal includes a $6.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses each season for games pitched: $125,000 for 50, $250,000 each for 55 and 60, $300,000 for 65 and $325,000 for 70.

Chafin was 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA for the Tigers in 2022, striking out 67 and walking 19 in 57 1/3 innings. He allowed five of 36 inherited runners to score.

Chafin signed a one-year contract with Arizona that guaranteed $6.25 million and went 3-4 with eight saves for the Diamondbacks and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 1. He struck out 63 and walked 28 in 51 1/3 innings.

He earned $500,000 in performance bonuses in addition to his $5.5 million salary, and the Brewers declined a $7.25 million, triggering a $750,000 buyout.

Chafin was 2-4 with a 1.83 ERA in 2021 for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland, striking out 64 and walking 19 in 68 2/3 innings. He is 17-24 with 19 saves and a 3.40 ERA in 10 big league seasons that started with Arizona from 2014-20).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning