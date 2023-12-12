Andrew Chafin's $4.75 million, 1-year contract with Detroit Tigers is finalized

DETROIT (AP) — Left-hander Andrew Chafin's $4.75 million, one-year contract was finalized by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Chafin gets a $4.25 million next year, and the deal includes a $6.5 million team option for 2025 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $1.25 million in performance bonuses each season for games pitched: $125,000 for 50, $250,000 each for 55 and 60, $300,000 for 65 and $325,000 for 70.

Chafin was 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA for the Tigers in 2022, striking out 67 and walking 19 in 57 1/3 innings. He allowed five of 36 inherited runners to score.

Chafin signed a one-year contract with Arizona that guaranteed $6.25 million and went 3-4 with eight saves for the Diamondbacks and Milwaukee, which acquired him on Aug. 1. He struck out 63 and walked 28 in 51 1/3 innings.

He earned $500,000 in performance bonuses in addition to his $5.5 million salary, and the Brewers declined a $7.25 million, triggering a $750,000 buyout.

Chafin was 2-4 with a 1.83 ERA in 2021 for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland, striking out 64 and walking 19 in 68 2/3 innings. He is 17-24 with 19 saves and a 3.40 ERA in 10 big league seasons that started with Arizona from 2014-20).

