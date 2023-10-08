Watch Now
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships

United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during the apparatus finals at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert)
Posted at 10:11 AM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 10:11:53-04

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Simone Biles has claimed a third gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships on Sunday by winning the women's beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition.

Biles oozed confidence throughout.

She had no hesitation on her jumps and delivered controlled spins before dismounting in style, with just a small hop when landing.

She earned a score of 14.800 points to win ahead of China's Zhou Yaqin by a margin of just 0.1 of a point.

\Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took the bronze medal.

In Antwerp, where she started her collection of 22 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage.

