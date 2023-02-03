Watch Now
AP source: MLB forms economic group as regional TV in peril

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Detroit Tigers baseball team owner Chris Ilitch addresses the media during a baseball news conference on Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. Concerned over a possible bankruptcy of the company that owns local broadcasting rights for 14 of the 30 teams, Major League Baseball has formed a new economic study committee that will gather next week at the owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. Los Angeles Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and Detroit Tigers chairman Chris Ilitch are among the committee members, the person said. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 18:03:18-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has formed a new economic study committee in light of a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of 30 teams.

The committee will gather next week at the owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

The committee also will examine revenue disparity among MLB clubs.

The existence of the committee was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The networks are operated under the name of Bally Sports.

