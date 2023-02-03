AP source: MLB forms economic group as regional TV in peril

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has formed a new economic study committee in light of a possible bankruptcy for the company that owns local broadcasting rights to 14 of 30 teams.

The committee will gather next week at the owners' meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

The committee also will examine revenue disparity among MLB clubs.

The existence of the committee was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement had been made.

The networks are operated under the name of Bally Sports.