Arcadia Bluffs planning to add 12-hole golf course in 2025

One of Michigan's most famous golf courses, Arcadia Bluffs, is adding a 12-hole golf course to its portfolio, according to documents in the Arcadia Township Planing Commission.

Arcadia Bluffs, which is located about four hours from Detroit on the Lake Michigan coast, has two courses – the Bluffs Course and the South Course.

According to minutes of the Arcadia Township Planning Commission's January meeting, course officials are planning a 12-hole golf course called "The Dozen" that is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

They posted on Monday a routing of the course.

Documents show that the course will have 12 holes with future three par-3 holes, four cottages with plans for four more cottages in the future, a clubhouse with a pro shop and food service, a maintenance building and two restroom buildings on the course.

During the February planning commission, documents show the architect presented the finalized plan for The Dozen which showed phase one to be complete by the Spring of 2025 and phase two within 1-5 years.

Arcadia Bluffs opened in 1999 and quickly became one of the most iconic courses in Michigan. The Bluffs course was designed by architect Warren Henderson.

In 2018, Arcadia Bluffs opened a second course, called The South Course, about one mile south of the Bluffs Course.

Prominent features include rectangular tees with 90-degree corners, large greens, wide fairways, firm and fast conditions, and is dates back to the famous Chicago Golf Club by C.B. Macdonald and Seth Raynor.

According to Arcadia Bluffs, the South Course "is a tribute to a bygone era in golf course design that few golfers have ever experienced."