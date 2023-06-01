Grand Prix drivers descend on Detroit and feel the love from all the fans

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The time is here. The racing world descending on Downtown Detroit.

Cars will be on the track today for the big Detroit Grand Prix weekend.

Some of the drivers were out today in our community.

I got a chance to talk with some of them about Detroit and how this race is shaping their opinions of our city.

“There ya go. You want him too? He’s my teammate,” said Conor Daly, Grand Prix Driver.

Grand Prix drivers arriving in Detroit ahead of the race weekend. Some making a stop at Childrens' Hospital of Michigan to meet their youngest fans.

“I like hugging,” said one little boy to Daly.

“Yea? replied Daly.

“You can hug me, you wanna hug me,” said Daly.

“Group hug!” said the child as he reached in and hugged the drivers.

“Puts a lot of things in perspective for you,” said Daly.

“To help out these kids and give them something. A ray of sunshine is just great,” driver Rinus Veekey.

Sun seems to be shining on Detroit.

The drivers we talked with today are giving our city a glowing review and excited about the downtown track.

“I think downtown now it's going to be pretty outstanding to have buildings in the background. "Us racing down Jefferson Avenue next to the water,” said driver Romain Grosjean.

“I think moving it back downtown where this all originated for the Detroit GP, it's going to just raise the profile for this event,” driver Josef Newgarden, Indy 500 Winner.

But it's the city itself and the people in it. The drivers we talked to say are at the heart of what makes their visits here special.

“The city of Detroit is so welcoming. Even coming in the airport today they go ‘you at the race? You going to the GP this weekend?’ I'm like ya we’re going out there. And they were excited. The people at the airport,” said Newgarden.

“Probably having no idea just how involved you are in this race,” said WXYZ’s Brian Abel.

“Exactly. And that’s great. They’re just excited about the race,” said Newgarden.

So much so, over 1,000 metro Detroiters volunteered for the Detroit Grand Prix.

“The thing that stands out to me more than anywhere is just the community,” said Newgarden.

“It’s unique to Detroit. You don’t have that type of camaraderie with those volunteering groups like you have here, so I really think about community when I think of Detroit. I’ve also seen Detroit just accelerate to a place of Promise,” said Newgarden.

For the Frenchmen driving this weekend, there’s also a sense…of home!

“So, it's not Detroit. It's Day-twa. I remember cycling east of the city and then seeing all of the French names. Yea, I can probably pronounce it better than some people around here, but it's okay,” said Grosjean.

