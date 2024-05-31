Grand Prix roars into Downtown Detroit with Free Prix Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Get your engines ready! The Detroit Grand Prix has started.

VIDEO: Reporter Tiarra Braddock does a hot lap ride-along on the Grand Prix circuit

Friday was a free day at the Grand Prix.

Fans were able to sit in certain areas downtown and watch the drivers practice for the race free of charge.

“You would never have access to something like this in like Europe like without spending a ridiculous amount of money,” said John Quintal of Detroit.

Fans of all ages came out to see the fast cars zoom around the downtown track.

​"What's amazing to me is that Detroit can field two different venues for a race like this," said Charles McKenna of Leonard.

This year, people are able to watch the Grand Prix from three garage rooftops. If you buy general admission rooftop tickets, you can view the races from Center, Port Atwater, and Franklin garages.

14-year-old Cienna Johnson of Detroit watched the Grand Prix practice rounds from the Atwater Garage, “The view, the sound, the smell, it’s amazing.”

“I like it because I get the whole experience and seeing the pit lanes, seeing all the sharp turns, all the cars, I really like the view, I feel like up here is way better than the grandstand,” said Johnson.

This was Johnson’s first time at the Grand Prix.

“How cool is it that this is in Detroit?” I asked.

“Detroit’s a great place, they’ve accomplished a lot and I really like to see like all the cool things that Detroit as a city can do like this for example,” said Johnson. It’s just amazing at how they can bring together a community and really let people experience the racing.”

Grand Prix events will continue throughout the weekend with the big event happening on Sunday.