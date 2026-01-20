Tickets on sale now for 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, taking place May 29-31

(WXYZ) — Tickets for the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear are officially on sale for IndyCar's return to the streets of Downtown Detroit.

This year will be the 36th Grand Prix event in Detroit's history when it runs down Jefferson Ave. between May 29-31, 2026.

Last year, more than 156,000 fans attended the three-day event, and the race will once again feature free access to more than half of the venue. That includes Hart Plaza,Spirit Plaza and the Detroit Riverwalk.

Along Jefferson Ave., a straightaway where cars reach nearly 200 mph, courtesy viewing platforms will be placed so fans can see the cars zoom by.

“We’re proud to offer an experience that brings fans of all ages and backgrounds together for an unforgettable weekend in Downtown Detroit,” Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri said in a statement. “Grand Prix weekend is a celebration of our city, our fans and the incredible spirit that makes Detroit special. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the best seats at the lowest prices and get your tickets now for the fastest street party in the Motor City – the 2026 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.”

There are single-day and multi-day ticket options for the race, starting at $30 on Friday, $60 on Saturday and $70 on Sunday. All ticketholders will have access to the Fifth Third Bank Paddock, which is the locker room of motorsports.

There will be six grandstands around the 1.7-mile street circuit, and every reserved grandstand ticket will also include to all four rooftop viewing decks: Center Garage, Franklin St. Garage, Port Atwater Garage and River East Garage. Tailgating packages are also available again this year in the Franklin Garage.

This year's race weekend includes the NTT IndyCar Series, INDY NXT by Firestone and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship series.