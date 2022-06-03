WATCH: Historic Scott Fountain on Belle Isle gets turned on ahead of Detroit Grand Prix

(WXYZ) — The historic Scott Fountain on Belle Isle has officially turned on Friday morning ahead of the Detroit Grand Prix, the final weekend the race will be held on Belle Isle.

Robert Carpenter, the man known as the "fountain fixer," a DTE Energy employee, has been in charge of getting the fountain running.

According to Carpenter, it takes about three cycles to fill the fountain with the center jet filling the bowls.

He said there are about a million pounds of water that end up filling the fountain with three primary pumps – a 100-horsepower running the center jet, a 60-horsepower pump running the other parts and a 30-horsepower pump.

"In 2007, I was asked by Roger Penske to come out and clean up the lower cascade, but clean it up turned into fix it up," Carpenter said.