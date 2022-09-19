Tigers hire Scott Harris as President of Baseball Operations

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers announced in a Facebook post that they have hired San Francisco General Manager Scott Harris as their new President of Baseball Operations.

Detroit Tigers introduce Scott Harris as new president of baseball operations

ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to report the hiring of the 36-year-old Harris, attributing it to sources. The team confirmed the hiring shortly thereafter.

“Throughout this extensive search process, we were determined to find the best person to run our baseball operations,” said Detroit Tigers President and CEO, Christopher Ilitch in a news release. “Scott’s vision for how to construct a baseball organization to compete and win in the modern game is impressive. His leadership ability is polished from both his experience as an executive at multiple levels and mentorship from some of the game’s most talented baseball operations leaders. Scott is a difference maker, innovator and fiercely competitive, always looking for an edge. We’re excited to welcome Scott and his fiancé, Elle, to the Tigers family, and look forward to the bright future of our organization.”

Harris will be introduced to Detroit media at an event in the Tiger Club at Comerica Park on Tuesday, September 20 at 2:30 p.m., where Christopher Ilitch, Scott Harris, and President & CEO, Ilitch Sports and Entertainment Chris McGowan will be available for questions.

The hiring comes just over a month after the Tigers fired Al Avila.

Harris is in his third season as the GM of the Giants. During his time in the job, only the Dodgers and Rays have posted a better winning percentage, according to the Giants.

Prior to joining the Giants, Harris worked in the Cubs organization.

“This is an exciting day for me and my family, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to lead baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers,” said Harris in a news release. “The Tigers have a rich history and tradition as a charter member of the American League, and I can’t wait to get to work on the next chapter of Tigers baseball. I’d like to thank Chris Ilitch for believing in my vision for this organization and being so accommodating throughout the interview process. I’d also like to thank Greg Johnson, Rob Dean, Farhan Zaidi, Larry Baer and the entire Giants organization for their support over the last three years.”

