(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers are reportedly sending left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin to the Texas Rangers.

The move is being reported by ESPN reporter Jeff Passan and the MLB Network. Exact terms are not being reported at this time and it's unclear what the Tigers may be getting in return.

Chafin is in his second stint with the Tigers after pitching for the team in 2022. This year he has a 3.16 ERA in 41 games and 1 save in 4 opportunities across 37 innings pitched and a 3 and 2 record.