Tigers agree to 3 year, $115 million contract with left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez

Paul Sancya/AP
Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez celebrates after beating the Detroit Tigers 7-0 in a baseball game in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Tigers have made a free agency splash just a week before Spring Training begins, landing left-hander Framber Valdez, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is reportedly for 3 years and $115 million.

Valdez was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market, with both the Pirates and Blue Jays reported as suitors. He's an 8-year veteran with the Houston Astros, where he won a World Series in 2022. He's also a two-time All-Star.

The Tigers are set to begin Spring Training on February 11. One big question still surrounding the team is the arbitration with Tarik Skubal. The hearing was held today, and a decision could come as soon as Thursday.

