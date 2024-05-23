Watch Now
SportsBasketballPistons

ESPN: Pistons working on a deal with Trajan Langdon to be President of Basketball Operations

Pelicans Basketball Green
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ted Jackson/AP
Willie Green poses for a group portrait after being introduced as the new head coach for the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, in Metairie, La., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. From left to right is Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson, Head Coach Willie Green and Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)<br/><br/><b>EDITOR'S NOTE: The photo was cropped to show only Langdon. </b><a href="https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/c9/77/ce9914c14432821474efbc348c31/ap21208682769875.jpg" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-21ae-df00-ab7e-f1af3fa00000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1716505548449,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000165-a645-d3c9-a3fd-e74588640000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1716505548449,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000165-a645-d3c9-a3fd-e74588640000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/c9/77/ce9914c14432821474efbc348c31/ap21208682769875.jpg&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a7b4-dfef-a79f-bfbf03d20000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Click here for original image&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018f-a7b4-dfef-a79f-bfbf03c70000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Click here for the original image</a>
Pelicans Basketball Green
Posted at 7:06 PM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 19:06:21-04

(WXYZ) — ESPN is reporting that the Detroit Pistons are working to hire New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon as their new president of basketball operations.

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says they are beginning to work on a deal and it is expected to be completed soon.

The report from Woj says Pistons owner Tom Gores is hiring Langdon with sweeping power to make changes to the organization and set a course for the future.

Langdon has spent the last five years under David Griffin with the Pelicans and three seasons under Sean Marks as an assistant GM with Brooklyn.

Woj reports Langdon will have the opportunity to sit down with Pistons GM Troy Weaver and coach Monty Williams and discuss how they can work together with the Pistons.

The Pistons had the league's worst record at 14-68 last season. They have the fifth overall pick in the June 26 NBA Draft, and significant salary cap space available this offseason.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit