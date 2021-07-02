Watch
Biden hosts baseball champion Dodgers at White House

Julio Cortez/AP
President Joe Biden, left, looks on as Vice President Kamala Harris, center, receives a jersey as a gift from Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts during an event to honor the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team at the White House, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 19:22:49-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has hosted the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House.

And he used their appearance to praise sports' ability to heal and bring a nation together in a time of crisis.

The Dodgers captured the title by defeating the Tampa Bay Rays last October.

They were the first team to be honored at the White House since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're also the first team to be honored at the White House since Biden took office.

According to the Associated Press, more than 50 members of the reigning World Series team, including Vice President Kamala Harris, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who all have California ties, joined together in the East Room for the event.

Biden was also gifted a Dodgers jersey with his name and number emblazoned on the back by future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw.

