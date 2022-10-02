Big 2nd quarter carries Toledo past Central Michigan, 38-17

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw two touchdown passes as Toledo scored 31 straight points to end the first half en route to a 38-17 win over Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference opener Saturday afternoon.

After the Chippewas converted a 42-yard Marshall Meeder field goal to take a 3-0 lead five minutes into the game, the Rockets blew the game open with touchdowns less than two minutes apart to start the second quarter and added two more before halftime to take a 31-3 lead.

Finn lobbed a short pass to Jamal Turner on second-and-goal from the 1 on the first play of the second quarter, and after the Rockets stripped Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson at his own 7, Micah Kelly scored from the 2 to make it 17-3.

After a Central Michigan punt, Finn hit DeMeer Blankumsee with an 11-yard pass, and Jacquez Stuart capped the quarter with a four-yard run.

Toledo recovered two second half fumbles by the Chippewas and receiver Thomas Zsiros fell on the ball in the end zone after Finn ran 38 yards and fumbled at the goal line for the game's final touchdown.

Stuart had 122 yards rushing on 16 carries to lead Toledo (3-2, 1-0).

Richardson was 25-of-46 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Michigan (1-4, 0-1).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

