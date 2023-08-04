Watch Now
Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon, Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say

Charlie Neibergall/AP
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa.
After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 13:24:42-04

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership in the conference, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference and schools were finalizing an official agreement and announcement.

The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.

When it's done, they will become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast, joining USC and UCLA.

___

