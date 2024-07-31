Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament coming to Detroit in 2028

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament is coming to Detroit in 2028, with the conference's postseason tournament coming to Little Caesar's Arena four years from now.

The Big Ten announced the news on Wednesday afternoon, as part of an announcement of the Future Sites for the men's and women's tournaments over the next four years.

The Women's tournament in Detroit will happen from March 1-5, 2028. Before that, the tournament will be in Indianapolis for two years (2025 & 2026) and then Las Vegas (2027).

The Men's tournament will stay in the Midwest for the next three seasons, including Indianapolis in 2025 and 2027 and Chicago in 2026, before heading west to Las Vegas in 2028.

“We look forward to partnering with the cities of Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, and Las Vegas as they host the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments from 2025-28,” said Big Ten Commissioner, Tony Petitti, in a release on the announcement. “Each city will be an exciting postseason opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans, both locally and from across the country.”