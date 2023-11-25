South Christian's comeback attempt falls just short in D4 title game

DETROIT, Mich. — South Christian's fourth quarter comeback fell three yards short in a 33-27 loss to Harper Woods in the division four state championship game.

Harper Woods 33, South Christian 27

Trialing 27-7, Carson Vis led a ferious Sailors comeback that saw them with the ball on the Pioneers three yard line with three seconds left.

The pass fell incomplete and Harper Woods celebrated a state championships.

Vis finished the game 30-44 for 441 yards and three touchdowns, one of which was running. He also had 72 rushing yards.

The 441 yards passing is a final record.

Jake Vermaas caught 10 passes for 196 yards and a score.

Harper Woods South Christian reaction

"When I look back on this in twenty years, I'm not going to look at this game," Vermaas said. "I'm going to look at the whole year, everything, just being with the guys, I think that is what is most important. Just really thankful for this year and what's it's brought."

The Pioneers were led by Donald Adams who ran for 174 yards on 17 carries.

The Sailors finished the game with 533 yards of total offense after being held to minus seven yards in the first quarter.

Harper Woods led 14-0 after the first 12 minutes.

"It was one of those games, and we haven't had a lot of them, just the bright lights got to us a little bit," Sailors head coach Danny Brown said. "It took us longer than normal for us to seetle in. This isn't a team where you can spot them 14 points like that."

South Christian finishes the season at 10-4.

"Everybody counted us out," Vis said. "Nobody expected us to get back here. Obviously out playoff run was crazy and I love playing with (the seniors), I'm going to miss them."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

