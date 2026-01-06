Brad Galli named Michigan Sportscaster of the Year for the third time

WXYZ Detroit sports director Brad Galli has earned a statewide honor for his work in 2025.

Galli has been named the Michigan Sportscaster of the Year by the the National Sports Media Association, in the honors announced on Monday.

Galli is now a three-time winner of the award, having previously won in 2018 and 2021. Detroit News columnist John Niyo was named the Michigan Sportswriter of the Year for 2025.

This past year, Galli closely covered the professional, collegiate, and high school sports scenes in southeast Michigan. He conducted exclusive, sitdown interviews with Lions head coach Dan Campbell and star players Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, and Jameson Williams, garnering millions of views across WXYZ social platforms. His live postgame coverage inside the Tigers ALDS celebratory clubhouse went viral, and he once again anchored WXYZ's week-long coverage at the Rocket Classic. From the Red Wings and Pistons to Michigan and Michigan State, he provided viewers with inside access to their favorite teams.

Galli is a native of Troy, Mich., and has worked at WXYZ since 2011.

The NSMA awards are voted on by members, and the winners were selected during the final balloting in December. The annual award ceremony and Hall of Fame induction will take place June 28-29 at the Grandover Resort & Spa in Greensboro, North Carolina.

ESPN's Sean McDonough won the 2025 National Sportscaster of the Year honor, Yahoo Sports writer Ross Dellenger was voted the 2025 National Sportswriter of the Year, and four Hall of Famers were selected. James Brown and Adrian Wojnarowski were voted into the NSMA's Hall of Fame, along with posthumous selections Greg Gumbel and Sid Hartman.