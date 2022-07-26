TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals inserted a unique clause into the massive Kyler Murray contract extension.

According to the NFL’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Josh Weinfuss — who both had a copy of the contract addendum — the clause requires Murray to participate in four hours of independent study per week.

Apparently geared toward requiring Murray complete film study to familiarize himself with his team and opponents, the study requirement has some teeth.

It forbids him from playing video games, watching TV, or surfing the internet during study sessions.

If Murray does not complete the required study, he could be found in violation of his contract.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million deal with $160 million guaranteed. It makes him the second-highest-paid player in the NFL, by some calculations.

Weinfuss reports that the independent study clause is "unusual, if not unprecedented."